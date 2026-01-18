Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to left knee injury management.

Embiid may miss the front end of this back-to-back set as the Sixers continue to manage his availability. The star big man has yet to suit up in both halves of a back-to-back this season, so he'll likely sit out one of Philadelphia's next two outings. Over eight appearances this month, Embiid has averaged 26.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.