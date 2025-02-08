Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Embiid has played in two of the 76ers' last three games, but he's iffy to play Sunday due to left knee injury management. Guerschon Yabusele is on track to return from a one-game absence due to right knee soreness, and he and Andre Drummond would see an uptick in playing time if Embiid is held out of Sunday's contest.
