Embiid (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Embiid was initially listed as out for Sunday's contest, though he now has a chance to return from a nine-game absence due to a lingering right knee injury. If the star big man is ultimately cleared to play, he'll likely face heavy restrictions following the absence. In six regular-season appearances, Embiid has averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 blocks in 23.3 minutes per contest.