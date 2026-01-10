Embiid is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to left knee injury management, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 76ers and Raptors play in back-to-back games in Toronto Sunday and Monday. Embiid will likely sit out of one of those games while managing a left knee injury, in which case Andre Drummond would be the top candidate to enter the 76ers' starting five. Embiid has played in each of the 76ers' last six games, and over that span he has averaged 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 blocks over 33.7 minutes per game.