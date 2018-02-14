76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable to play Wednesday

Embiid is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to a sore right ankle, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Embiid may have picked up the injury, but the Sixers will, of course, exercise caution with their franchise big man and wait until later in the day to reevaluate his status. Embiid played only 24 minutes in Monday's blowout win over the Knicks, in which he scored 17 points to go with six boards and two assists. If he's ultimately held out Wednesday, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes would absorb most of Embiid's minutes.