Embiid is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to left hip soreness.

Embiid hasn't yet missed a game this year and has posted double-doubles in seven consecutive games, but he's dealing with a hip issue after logging 37 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's win over Indiana. If he's unavailable for Tuesday's rematch, Paul Reed, Mo Bamba and Robert Covington would be candidates for increased work in the frontcourt.