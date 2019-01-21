76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable vs. Rockets

Embiid is questionable to play in Monday's game against the Rockets due to back tightness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Embiid has been dealing with some lingering back tightness the last few days but is yet to miss any time. His spot on the injury report is likely still precautionary, as Embiid is coming off an impressive performance in Saturday's loss to the Thunder where he posted 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes. He will likely end up being a game-time call Monday.