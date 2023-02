Embiid (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers.

Embiid remains plagued by left foot soreness, though he's appeared in 10 straight games with averages of 31.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.0 minutes. If he sits out for the 76ers' final game before the All-Star break, more minutes could be in store for Paul Reed, Montrezl Harrell and newly-signed Dewayne Dedmon.