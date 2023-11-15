Embiid (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston.

Embiid was also considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to left hip soreness, but he suited up and logged 39 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes. It's unclear whether his role or availability will be impacted since the 76ers are playing the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, but Paul Reed, Mo Bamba and Robert Covington would be candidates for increased roles if Embiid is out or limited.