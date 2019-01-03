76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable Wednesday

Embiid (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid is questionable again with lingering left knee soreness. Although he missed Saturday's tilt with Portland due to the injury, he dominated the Clippers on Monday to the tune of 28 points and 19 rebounds in 35 minutes of run. A more exact update should be provided closer to game-time, and for now, Embiid can be considered a game-time decision.