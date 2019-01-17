76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable with back tightness
Embiid is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to back tightness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. '
Embiid is coming off a monster performance in Tuesday's win over Minnesota with 31 points and 13 rebounds in just 27 minutes, but the big man appears to be dealing with some lingering back problems. Expect Embiid to be a game-time decision Thursday night.
