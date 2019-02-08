76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable with illness

Embiid is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to an illness.

Embiid appears to be dealing with a stomach bug ahead of Friday's matchup with Denver, and his status is completely up in the air as a result. He will likely end up being a game-time decision, but should Embiid be forced to sit out Friday's game, both Amir Johnson and Jonah Bolden would be in line for extended minutes in the frontcourt.

