Embiid is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to right knee soreness.

It didn't take long for the injury-prone center to land on the injury report, as he's dealing with knee soreness after the first game of the season. During the opener, he posted 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes. If Embiid sits out Friday, Andre Drummond would be in line for a massive role increase, and Tobias Harris would presumably become the No. 1 scoring option.