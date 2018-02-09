76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable with right ankle injury
Embiid is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a right ankle injury, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
It's unclear exactly when Embiid suffered the injury, as he most recently played 32 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards, but the big man will likely end up being a game-time call. Look for an update on Embiid to come after the big man attempts to go through pregame warmups Friday night.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as starter Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects double-double Friday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts double-double in return to lineup•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...