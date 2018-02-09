76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable with right ankle injury

Embiid is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a right ankle injury, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

It's unclear exactly when Embiid suffered the injury, as he most recently played 32 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards, but the big man will likely end up being a game-time call. Look for an update on Embiid to come after the big man attempts to go through pregame warmups Friday night.