76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable with sore ankle

Embiid is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to a sore left ankle, freelance NBA reporter Jessica Camerato reports.

Embiid emerged from Wednesday's game against the Wizards with some ankle soreness after posting 35 points, 14 boards, three blocks, two assists and a steal. He'll test things out in pregame warmups before determining his availability. If he ultimately sits out, Mike Muscala, Amir Johnson and Jonah Bolden are candidates to see expanded roles.