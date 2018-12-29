76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable with sore knee
Embiid is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a sore left knee, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid has emerged from Thursday's game against the Jazz with knee soreness. The situation doesn't seem serious, but his status for Sunday is in jeopardy. If he ends up on the shelf, Mike Muscala and Amir Johnson would presumably fill in at center.
