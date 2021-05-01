Embiid dropped 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes of Friday's 126-104 win over the Hawks.

Embiid's production has been limited over his last four games due to the blowout nature of said contests as he is averaging just 20.0 points and 5.3 rebounds across 25.0 minutes per contest. In Embiid's previous four outings, he was averaging 35.3 points and 14.3 rebounds over 33.5 minutes. While Embiid's numbers have been significantly lower of late, he's still one of the most elite players in both the NBA and fantasy.