Embiid finished Saturday's loss to Phoenix with 35 points (12-23 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal over 36 minutes.

The big man continues to score at a torrid pace, having now tallied 25 or more points in 11 straight games. Over that stretch, he is averaging 34.3 points and 10.1 rebounds along with one block per contest. Embiid's season per-game averages of 29.6 points, 10.8 boards and 1.2 blocks have him firmly in the league MVP discussion.