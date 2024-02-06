The 76ers announced Tuesday that Embiid underwent a left meniscus procedure and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The 76ers did not provide any details other than the fact that the procedure was successful. Wojnarowski said that the door isn't closed on a potential return this season, but it all depends on how Embiid's recovery goes over the next several weeks. Based on this news, Embiid will be re-evaluated around March 5. In the meantime, Tyrese Maxey will continue to see heavy usage, while Paul Reed and Mo Bamba will soak up a lot of frontcourt minutes.