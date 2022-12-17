Embiid accumulated 34 points (11-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 118-106 win over the Warriors.

Embiid has been nearly unstoppable this season and has been one of the most dominant offensive forces in the league when healthy. Even though Kevon Looney did everything he could to stop him, Embiid still reached the 30-point plateau for the sixth straight contest, and he also has four double-doubles in that span. He's averaging 38.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game across six December appearances.