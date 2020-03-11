Play

76ers' Joel Embiid: Ready to return Wednesday

Embiid (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's against the Pistons, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

The 25-year-old missed the last five games with the left shoulder sprain, but he's good to return to game action versus Detroit. Embiid figures to rejoin the starting lineup, though it's unclear if he'll face any sort of minutes restriction.

