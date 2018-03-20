76ers' Joel Embiid: Records 25 points, 19 boards in Monday's win

Embiid had 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 108-94 win over the Hornets.

Embiid struggled with turnovers (nine), but otherwise he was absolutely exceptional. The sophomore center has logged four straight double-doubles, and this was also his second consecutive showing with at least 24 points and 19 rebounds.