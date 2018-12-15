76ers' Joel Embiid: Records double-double 34 minutes
Embiid accounted for 40 points (13-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Friday in Philadelphia's loss to Indiana.
Embiid was dominance defined for a 76ers team that was without Jimmy Butler (groin) Friday. His 40 point, 21 rebound performance was the first of it's kind so far in the 2018-19 season, and he is only the 16th player to post such a line in the past 25 years. Embiid's MVP case only got stronger tonight, and his fantasy value is somehow still rising.
