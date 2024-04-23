Embiid totaled 34 points (12-29 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block over 39 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Embiid showed no ill effects fro his lingering knee injury and logged a dull load in the loss, but his prolific line wasn't enough to turn the tide. Embiid and Tyrese Maxey got no help from their teammates as the rest of the roster ended with fewer points than Embiid alone.