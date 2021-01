Embiid had 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2, 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in Saturday's 127-112 win over the Hornets.

Embiid saw a streak of double-doubles end in Thursday's game at Orlando, but he got right back into it by recording one Saturday. The center now has two double-doubles in his past three games, but he will need to provide better ball security than the five turnovers recorded in both instances.