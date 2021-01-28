Embiid recorded 28 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks Wednesday in a 107-106 home win against the Lakers.

Embiid's performance Wednesday showed just how crucial he will be for the Sixers this season. When Embiid logged 20 points over the first and third quarters, his team took a commanding lead before letting its opposition come back. Unsurprisingly, Embiid is their main reason why they are first place among all Eastern Conference teams (13-6) at the moment. He averaged 27.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 15 games (13 of them wins).