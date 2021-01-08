Embiid scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes in a 122-109 loss to Brooklyn on Thursday.

Embiid found his rhythm after it was too late, shooting 4-for-5 from the field in the fourth as Brooklyn already held a comfortable lead. The 26-year-old has scored 28.4 points per game when playing 30 or more minutes this year, surpassing the 30-minute mark in all but two games this season. The center has shot an impressive 40.9 percent from three this season, far and away the highest mark of his career. Embiid has averaged a double-double this season, grabbing 9.7 rebounds on the defensive end alone.