Embiid posted 15 points (5-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-88 loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Game 7 did not go Philly's way, and a tepid outing from Embiid was a critical factor. Embiid's frustration with Boston's early lead was clearly visible, and the 2023 NBA MVP effectively threw in the towel in the fourth quarter, exhibiting minimal effort. Embiid finished the season with averages of 23. points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over nine games in the playoffs, well below his regular season numbers.