76ers' Joel Embiid: Remains doubtful for Game 3
The 76ers continued to label Embiid (eye) as doubtful for Game 3 against the Heat following Thursday's morning shootaround, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The lack of a status upgrade implies that Embiid wasn't able to take full contact at shootaround, which likely represents the final hurdle he'll need to clear before the 76ers give him the green light to return to the lineup. Philadelphia will presumably wait and see what Embiid is able to do at practice Friday before determining if he's fit to play in Game 4 in Miami on Saturday. With the franchise big man likely on tap for an 11th straight absence Thursday, however, Ersan Ilyasova should draw another start at center, with Amir Johnson acting as the primary backup.
