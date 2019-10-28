Play

76ers' Joel Embiid: Remains game-time call

Embiid (ankle) will be a true game-time decision for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Embiid appears to be trending in the right direction after going through Monday morning's shootaround, but the Sixers will wait until closer to tipoff to reveal the star's status. He was unable to play Saturday due to a sprained ankle.

