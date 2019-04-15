76ers' Joel Embiid: Remains game-time decision

Embiid (knee) will be a true game-time call for Game 2 on Monday against the Nets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Sixers are still unsure of their star center's status for the second game of the series, and they'll likely assess how Embiid is feeling after pregame warmups in order to determine whether he'll play. Expect Boban Marjanovic and Jonah Bolden (knee) to shoulder the load down low if Emiid can't go.