76ers' Joel Embiid: Remains limited with camp approaching
Embiid (knee) continues to progress in his rehab but has not yet been cleared for 5-on-5 work, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
The news comes via GM Brian Colangelo, who spoke at the team's media day Monday, roughly 24 hours before the Sixers begin camp. Echoing the comments of coach Brett Brown last week, Colangelo said that Embiid is expected to be on the court Tuesday, but he'll be limited to only certain drills and levels of activity. When, exactly, Embiid might be fully cleared remains to be seen, but at this point the 76ers believe the big man will be ready for the start of the regular season. Even if that is the case, it's possible Embiid could face a minutes restriction, as was the case throughout last season.
