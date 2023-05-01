Embiid (knee) is unlikely to play in Game 1 versus the Celtics on Monday according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Embiid is still officially listed as doubtful, so this isn't a real surprise. Embiid was spotted doing some light shooting at the morning shootaround and Wojnarowski added that there is optimism about his status for Game 2 and beyond. Paul Reed could draw the start in Game 1 versus Boston with James Harden and Tyrese Maxey seeing heavy usage.
