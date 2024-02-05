Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN announced Sunday that Embiid will undergo surgery this week to repair a left meniscus injury.

Embiid aggravated his knee injury during Tuesday's loss to the Warriors and has been diagnosed with a displaced flap in his left meniscus. After evaluating treatment options, the team's medical staff has determined that he'll require a procedure. A timetable for his return isn't expected to be revealed until after the surgery, but he's expected to miss extended time and should be considered out indefinitely.