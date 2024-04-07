Share Video

Embiid won't play in Sunday's game versus the Spurs due to left knee injury management, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

With Sunday representing the second half of a back-to-back for Philadelphia, Embiid will end up sitting out after logging 23 minutes in Saturday's 116-96 win over the Grizzlies. Despite the light workload Saturday, Embiid made light work of the Grizzlies, finishing with 30 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist. With Embiid resting Sunday, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba are expected to cover most of the minutes at center.

