Embiid (knee) has resumed on-court activities and is ramping up his conditioning, and the next update on his status will be provided "as appropriate," Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid getting back on the court is a good sign, but the 76ers failed to expand on the original timetable of two weeks, which would have Embiid returning at the end of this month. That doesn't seem plausible, so it's not exactly clear when he'll be back. While he's sidelined, Dwight Howard and Mike Scott should occupy most of the team's center minutes.