Coach Doc Rivers revealed Friday that Embiid (foot) is "doing better," but he also conceded he's uncertain how long Embiid will be sidelined, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Per Rivers, there is no long-term concern for Embiid, but it doesn't sound like his return is imminent either. The team will likely take all necessary precautions with the big man, who portions of previous seasons due to injury, to avoid anything developing into a longer-term concern. In the interim, Montrezl Harrell is a candidate to see additional run, while P.J. Tucker may also see more time at center when the Sixers go with a small lineup.