Embiid (ankle) will play and start Wednesday against the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Embiid was held out of Tuesday's contest against the Suns. It will end up being just a one-game absence for the star big man, who is returning for the Sixers' second-to-last seeding game. It's not immediately clear if Embiid will be on a minutes limit, but we shouldn't be surprised if he sees a smaller workload than usual. That said, coach Brett Brown may want to try to get Embiid into a rhythm heading into the postseason given that the center will undoubtedly need to take on a bigger share of the offense with Ben Simmons (kneecap) out for the foreseeable future, likely for the entire playoffs.