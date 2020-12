Embiid returned to the court after suffering an apparent right leg injury during Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 26-year-old headed to the locker room after picking up the injury, but he was able to retake the court relatively quickly. Embiid had 18 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes before sustaining the injury during the third quarter.