Embiid (knee) started the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Knicks, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Embiid left Saturday's contest in the second quarter following an awkward fall after throwing an alley-oop to himself. However, the star big man, who was helped off the court after that sequence, started the third quarter with the 76ers, and he's expected to play for as long as he's able to.