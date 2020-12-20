Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said Embiid (illness) returned to practice Sunday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid was held out of the team's final preseason contest Friday versus the Pacers due to a minor illness, but the center's return to practice two days later means he'll be good to go for the Dec. 23 season opener versus the Wizards. Though the 26-year-old has a well-documented injury history, he enters 2020-21 in good health, prompting Rivers to confirm Sunday that he doesn't plan to keep Embiid on a minutes restriction this season, per Justin Grasso of SI.com. Embiid is coming off a 2019-20 campaign in which he averaged 23.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 threes per game.