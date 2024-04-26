Embiid revealed after Thursday's 125-114 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series that he's being treated for a mild case of Bell's palsy, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He finished the Game 3 win with 50 points (13-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 19-21 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 41 minutes.

Since making his return to action April 2 following his recovery from left knee surgery, Embiid has routinely been posting big scoring numbers, but he wasn't as efficient as usual, as he converted 44.8 percent of his field-goal attempts in his first games back from the injury. However, Embiid looked as dominant as ever Thursday as the 76ers staved off a 3-0 series deficit, becoming the first player in NBA playoff history to score 50 points on fewer than 20 field-goal attempts. Embiid's postgame revelation of his Bell's palsy diagnosis may be the bigger headline, with the center noting that he first noticed symptoms of the condition following the 76ers' Play-In Tournament victory over the Heat last week. Bell's palsy is a condition in which a person experiences facial weakness or paralysis due to injury to the seventh facial nerve. Based on Embiid's performance Thursday, his play nor his availability are expected to be affected by the issue.