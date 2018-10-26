76ers' Joel Embiid: Rolls ankle, questionable Saturday

Embiid rolled his left ankle during Friday's practice and is questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Hornets, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

It appears Embiid has avoided a serious injury, though he may be too limited to take part in Saturday's game. More information will probably arrive following morning shootaround. If he's unable to take the court, look for Mike Muscala and Amir Johnson to see extra opportunities.

