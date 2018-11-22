76ers' Joel Embiid: Rolls through elite competition
Embiid scored 31 points (11-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 win over the Pelicans.
Not even a matchup Anthony Davis could slow Embiid down. The Sixers' center scored 30 or more points for the third straight game and the 12th time this season, while the double-double was his 18th in 20 games, putting him in the league lead in that category.
