76ers' Joel Embiid: Rolls to fifth straight double-double

Embiid collected 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes Wednesday in the 76ers' 100-94 win over the Pacers.

After three consecutive 30-plus-point outings, Embiid has cooled off the last two contests relative to his high standard, but Wednesday's effort was still a solid one all around. He's now notched double-doubles in all but one of the 76ers' 12 contests while averaging career-best marks in just about every major category except for steals (0.3 per game) and three-point percentage (29.4 percent).