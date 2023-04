Embiid (rest) won't play Friday against the Hawks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid has only missed two games since the end of January, but he'll sit out Friday as the team has pretty much locked up the number three seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers will also be on the second leg of a back-to-back, so it's possible more of the typical starters sit out. Expect Paul Reed and Dewayne Dedmon to both see increased minutes Friday.