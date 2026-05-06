Embiid (ankle/hip) is out for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

This comes as a huge surprise after Embiid initially carried a probable tag. Charania notes that Embiid is dealing with ankle and hip issues, and it appears as though the fatigue from the opening-round win against Boston is catching up to him, as he was unable to participate in Wednesday's morning shootaround. The 76ers may now lean more on Andre Drummond and Adem Bona at center, but it's also possible the team relies on some small-ball lineups.