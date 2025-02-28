Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Golden State, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid will miss his third consecutive contest due to the left knee injury, and his next chance to play will come Monday against Portland. However, the star big man was held out of Friday's practice, which bodes poorly for his return to game action by Monday. Embiid has appeared in only eight outings since Jan. 1, averaging 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 blocks across 31.5 minutes per contest.