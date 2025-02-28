Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season by the 76ers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Embiid has been managing a left knee issue all season and has been shut down for the rest of the year. The one-time NBA MVP showed flashes of his dominant form over the course of the 2024-25 campaign for Philadelphia but simply couldn't stay on the floor consistently, resulting in the team ruling him out for the remaining 24 regular-season games. Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele will likely see a significant boost in minutes with the superstar big man on the mend.