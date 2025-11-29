Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid remains on the shelf due to a lingering right knee injury and will miss his 10th consecutive contest Sunday. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Wizards. With the star big man sidelined, Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow will likely see a significant bump in minutes, especially if Andre Drummond (knee) is ultimately downgraded from questionable to out.